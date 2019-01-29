PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.42.

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Santander upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,087,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,131,358. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $24.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.51 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 862,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 73,785 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,912,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,506,000 after buying an additional 1,026,622 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 493,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 4,999,257 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,341,000 after buying an additional 2,894,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

