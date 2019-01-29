Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 479,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,222,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 293,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after buying an additional 43,994 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.63. 45,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,196. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $108.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5321 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

