Peter Bauer Sells 311 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $10,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 29th, Peter Bauer sold 6,788 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,647.88.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Peter Bauer sold 400 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $13,684.00.

On Friday, January 18th, Peter Bauer sold 238 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,330.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Peter Bauer sold 7,182 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $251,513.64.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Peter Bauer sold 2,453 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $83,402.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $661,875.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. 418,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.79 and a beta of 0.99. Mimecast Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,380,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,704,000 after buying an additional 356,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,567,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 155,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,205,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 842,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Mimecast from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mimecast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

