Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of PRSP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 5,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,339. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 958.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 11.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 6.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 57,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period.

About Perspecta

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.