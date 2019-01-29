Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 4,075 Shares of Cactus Inc (WHD)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.72% of Cactus worth $14,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 455.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,840,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 42.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,141,000 after purchasing an additional 988,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 43.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after purchasing an additional 973,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cactus by 43.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after purchasing an additional 973,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 82.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,914,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 867,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of WHD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,828. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 0.03. Cactus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.35 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

