Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $67.51 Million Position in VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO (VTIP)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP decreased its position in VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,375 shares during the period. VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO makes up about 4.2% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 1.18% of VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO worth $67,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO by 42,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. 215,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,079. VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $49.18.

