Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys 239,303 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,303 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises about 1.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Targa Resources worth $23,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 34,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. 1,987,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,473. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.87 and a beta of 1.91. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -846.51%.

In related news, Director Chris Tong bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys 239,303 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/perella-weinberg-partners-capital-management-lp-buys-239303-shares-of-targa-resources-corp-trgp.html.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.