Pensare Acquisition (WRLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.20

Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pensare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $5,441,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pensare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pensare Acquisition by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 232,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry.

