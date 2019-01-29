Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,450,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,118,000 after acquiring an additional 190,370 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,877,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,896,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/payden-rygel-raises-holdings-in-gilead-sciences-inc-gild.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.