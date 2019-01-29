Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/paulson-wealth-management-inc-purchases-new-position-in-vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo.html.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.