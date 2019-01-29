Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $546,000 Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,456,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,594,000 after purchasing an additional 460,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,456,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,594,000 after buying an additional 460,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,326,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,400,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 56.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,180,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,513,000 after buying an additional 2,603,289 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter worth about $180,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/park-avenue-securities-llc-has-546000-position-in-healthcare-trust-of-america-inc-hta.html.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.