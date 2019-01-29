Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA (VCIT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA accounts for 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA by 29.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA by 2,405.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,919,000 after acquiring an additional 97,180 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA by 30.4% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,558. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $86.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

