Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $445.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will announce sales of $445.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.72 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $401.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Outfront Media had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

OUT stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Outfront Media by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 70.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

