Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Raises Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,629 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,232,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,515,004,000 after purchasing an additional 593,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,232,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,515,004,000 after buying an additional 593,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,320,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,740,690,000 after buying an additional 1,089,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,992,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,799,669,000 after buying an additional 949,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,231,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,830,461,000 after buying an additional 715,960 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $55.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays set a $59.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $47.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/osborn-williams-donohoe-llc-raises-holdings-in-tjx-companies-inc-tjx.html.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.