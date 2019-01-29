Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $83.09 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $83,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $237.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.61.

FB opened at $147.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $432.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,088,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $7,971,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,302 shares of company stock worth $61,415,225 over the last 90 days. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

