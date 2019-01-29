Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,613,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,035 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 2.90% of Navigator worth $15,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Navigator by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Navigator by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,317,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. 3,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,728. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Navigator’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on Navigator and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Navigator from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

