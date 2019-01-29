Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corning by 711.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 30,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $969,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,766. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 823,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,405. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

