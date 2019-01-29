Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,572 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cedar Fair worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Zimmerman purchased 6,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $293,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,684 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Klein purchased 20,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $1,019,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,491.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,000. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.55. 606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,791. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.55. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 1,656.35%. The company had revenue of $663.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Monday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

