OLD Republic International Corp Grows Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 124,193.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 264,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,560,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,610,000 after buying an additional 99,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,560,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,610,000 after buying an additional 99,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,648,000 after buying an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 260,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 53,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $435.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.02 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 35.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

In related news, Director Winthrop H. Smith, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $348,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “OLD Republic International Corp Grows Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/old-republic-international-corp-grows-holdings-in-eaton-vance-corp-ev.html.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.