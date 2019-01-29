Oil States International (OIS) and QS Energy (QSEP) Head to Head Analysis

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) and QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oil States International and QS Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International -4.28% -0.44% -0.33% QS Energy N/A N/A -775.34%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oil States International and QS Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International 1 8 3 0 2.17 QS Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oil States International currently has a consensus target price of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 94.67%. Given Oil States International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oil States International is more favorable than QS Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of QS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Oil States International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of QS Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Oil States International has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QS Energy has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oil States International and QS Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International $670.63 million 1.54 -$84.85 million ($1.06) -16.29 QS Energy $50,000.00 512.24 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

QS Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oil States International.

Summary

QS Energy beats Oil States International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It provides completion services, including wireline support, frac stacks, isolations tools, extended reach tools, ball launchers, well testing and flowback operations, thru tubing activity, and sand control; and land drilling services for shallow to medium depth wells. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels; and short-cycle and other products. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, deepwater mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based completion and drilling markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company's primary technology is Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product for the midstream pipeline marketplace. It serves upstream producers, midstream transporters, and downstream refiners. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, Texas.

