Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Holdings Reduced by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

NYSE OXY opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

