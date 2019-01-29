Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 371,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 32,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 350,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. 3,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $665.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/oaktree-specialty-lending-corp-ocsl-shares-sold-by-garner-asset-management-corp.html.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.