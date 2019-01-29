Nvwm LLC Invests $342,000 in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,090,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,393,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,523,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,911,000 after buying an additional 462,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,111,000 after buying an additional 441,769 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $118.00 target price on Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.65. 8,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,799. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 942.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $373,238.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,390 shares in the company, valued at $195,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $1,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,623 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,966. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

