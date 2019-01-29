Nvwm LLC Has $981,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 248.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.95. 635,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,958,194. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $129.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

