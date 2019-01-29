NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Stake Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.55.

NVIDIA stock opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,443,583.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

