NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 141.7% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 17,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

