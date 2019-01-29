NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 402.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,133,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

