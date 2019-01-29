Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Novocure posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novocure.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,260.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 869,589 shares of company stock valued at $38,239,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Novocure by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novocure by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novocure by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novocure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novocure by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 142,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $48.54 on Thursday. Novocure has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 2.86.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

