Novartis AG (NVS) Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Landmark Bank increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $93.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

