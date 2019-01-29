Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in National HealthCare Co. (NHC)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1,278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 143,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,409,000 after buying an additional 73,614 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 862,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NHC stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.59. 647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,800. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

In related news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 5,257 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $426,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,159.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,000 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,158 shares of company stock valued at $735,096 in the last quarter.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

