Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nkcfo LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,210. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $38.93.

WARNING: “Nkcfo LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/nkcfo-llc-takes-1-91-million-position-in-schwab-international-small-cap-equity-etf-schc.html.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.