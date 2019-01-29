Nkcfo LLC Invests $192,000 in CDW (CDW)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in CDW by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,445,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in CDW by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in CDW by 8,771.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 76,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,521 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In related news, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,360.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,499,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,525 shares in the company, valued at $47,692,173.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,016 shares of company stock worth $6,354,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.11. 14,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,554. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

