Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,244,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,611,000 after acquiring an additional 547,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.02 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-sells-3000-shares-of-glacier-bancorp-inc-gbci.html.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.