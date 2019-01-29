Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $979,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,571,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,183 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $207.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $148.41 and a fifty-two week high of $239.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.16 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Rene Bonvanie sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,483 shares in the company, valued at $60,584,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,024 shares of company stock worth $29,035,711 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Gabelli raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.44.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

