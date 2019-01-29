Nexo (NEXO) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Nexo has a market capitalization of $29.98 million and $4.18 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bitbns, DDEX and Allbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.01871659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00179816 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00204565 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 7,968.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029337 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bitbns, Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

