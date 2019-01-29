NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/newsquare-capital-llc-acquires-70-shares-of-mcdonalds-corp-mcd.html.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $183.60 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $146.84 and a 52-week high of $190.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.