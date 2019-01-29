New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD reduced its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 336,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,787 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,292.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $75.00 price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $597.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/new-oriental-education-tech-grp-edu-shares-sold-by-sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd.html.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.