New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Deere & Company (DE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

In related news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $1,686,315.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,698.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $156.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

