New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $172.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

American Tower stock opened at $168.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $130.37 and a 52 week high of $168.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 52.66%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $130,795.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $638,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $563,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,749.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,153 shares of company stock worth $43,872,303 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

