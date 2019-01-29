New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.98 Million Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in AFLAC by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 508,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its stake in AFLAC by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 177,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $49,642.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,950.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $150,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,394 shares in the company, valued at $502,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

