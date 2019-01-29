New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.27 Million Position in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 44,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,844 shares in the company, valued at $459,483. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Zamarin purchased 2,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,970 shares in the company, valued at $744,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $993,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.87%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

