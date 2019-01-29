NEO GOLD (NEOG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

NEO GOLD (CURRENCY:NEOG) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, NEO GOLD has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One NEO GOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. NEO GOLD has a market cap of $0.00 and $174.00 worth of NEO GOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEO GOLD alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.81 or 0.11512678 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00026640 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00001048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00001528 BTC.

NEO GOLD Profile

NEOG is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. NEO GOLD’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens. NEO GOLD’s official Twitter account is @NEO_GOLD_com . NEO GOLD’s official website is neo-gold.ulcraft.com

Buying and Selling NEO GOLD

NEO GOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO GOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO GOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEO GOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEO GOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEO GOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.