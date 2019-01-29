M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Stake Lifted by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 872,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,523,000 after acquiring an additional 472,403 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 371,263 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,258,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,251,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,439,000 after acquiring an additional 297,143 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,594,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,372,000 after acquiring an additional 247,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

MTB traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $168.17. 104,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,794. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $84,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $60,469.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,529 shares of company stock valued at $585,369. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Wedbush set a $165.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

