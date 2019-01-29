Morgan Stanley Has $16.10 Million Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Big Lots worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Big Lots by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Big Lots by 753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 157,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $250,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $250,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $51.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

WARNING: “Morgan Stanley Has $16.10 Million Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/morgan-stanley-has-16-10-million-stake-in-big-lots-inc-big.html.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.