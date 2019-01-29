Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 7,352 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 238.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,287. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $191.70 and a 1 year high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

