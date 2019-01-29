Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Stock

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,057,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,728,000 after purchasing an additional 749,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,057,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,728,000 after acquiring an additional 749,886 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 7,733,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,425,000 after acquiring an additional 237,914 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,722,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,363,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

