Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned about 0.17% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In related news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $31,669.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Leonard W. Cotton purchased 3,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $101,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $646,036.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,211 shares of company stock valued at $251,423 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,850. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.51. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $35.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/moody-lynn-lieberson-llc-grows-holdings-in-blackstone-mortgage-trust-inc-bxmt.html.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.