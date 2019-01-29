Momo Inc (MOMO) Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 854.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,759 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 39.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Momo by 28.1% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 29,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Momo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03. Momo Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. Momo had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOMO. ValuEngine cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. 86 Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, TH Capital decreased their price target on Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.97.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

