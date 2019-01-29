Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 133.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 105.7% higher against the dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Mercatox and LATOKEN. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $222,240.00 and approximately $13,905.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.01872312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00179991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00204484 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 7,625.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029261 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,504,515 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

