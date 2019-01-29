Millburn Ridgefield Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $50,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $242.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $270.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Millburn Ridgefield Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/millburn-ridgefield-corp-increases-stake-in-vanguard-sp-500-etf-voo.html.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.